Corporatization of Ukroboronprom: 10 more state defense enterprises to become business companies
Kyiv • UNN
Transformational reforms in the defense industry continue, and ten more Ukrainian state-owned defense enterprises will become business entities as part of the reform of Ukroboronprom.
As part of the reform of Ukroboronprom, 10 more state defense enterprises will become business entities. The decision was made by the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom, UNN reports.
Details
After state registration, eight enterprises will become limited liability companies, and two will be transformed into joint stock companies. Thus, after the re-registration is completed, 38 defense enterprises of Ukroboronprom will be corporatized.
We are getting closer to the final transformation of the Ukrainian defense sector into a modern arms company. Upon completion of the registration, we will have 38 enterprises corporatized.
He noted that the defense industry reform will facilitate further development of technologies and production, help attract investment in the industry, build joint ventures with private partners, including leading international companies, and prevent corruption more effectively.
We are committed to completing transformational reforms in the defense industry, building effective risk management and governance, and implementing changes across the Company to strengthen the compliance system and enhance accountability