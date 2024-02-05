Corporatization of Ukroboronprom: 10 more state defense enterprises to become business companies

As part of the reform of Ukroboronprom, 10 more state defense enterprises will become business entities. The decision was made by the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom, UNN reports.

Details

After state registration, eight enterprises will become limited liability companies, and two will be transformed into joint stock companies. Thus, after the re-registration is completed, 38 defense enterprises of Ukroboronprom will be corporatized.

We are getting closer to the final transformation of the Ukrainian defense sector into a modern arms company. Upon completion of the registration, we will have 38 enterprises corporatized. - commented German Smetanin, Director General of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC.

He noted that the defense industry reform will facilitate further development of technologies and production, help attract investment in the industry, build joint ventures with private partners, including leading international companies, and prevent corruption more effectively.