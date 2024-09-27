ukenru
Threatened to shoot a volunteer soldier in the legs. Probably drunken NBU official Polarush gets into scandal

Threatened to shoot a volunteer soldier in the legs. Probably drunken NBU official Polarush gets into scandal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13264 views

The head of the NBU department, Pavel Poliarush, threatened Belarusian volunteer Andrei Tratsevsky during a traffic incident. Police found an object similar to a gun in Poliarush's possession.

Belarusian volunteer Andrei Tratsevsky (Bezsmertny) said that he was threatened by Pavel Poliarush, a drunken head of the NBU's Department for Work with Problem Assets. The incident occurred on the road near one of the capital's residential complexes, UNN reports.

A drunk jumped in front of me on the road, blocked the traffic, started fighting, said he would shoot me in the legs with his “naygradka” (award weapon - ed.) 

 ,” Tratsevsky said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

The video shows a man who looks very much like the common-law husband of Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra, Pavlo Polarush, who is currently the head of the NBU's Department for Work with Problem Assets. 

It is worth noting that Polarush said in the video that he did nothing of the sort. 

At the same time, when the police arrived, the official refused to take an alcohol test. He stated that his eyebrow was cut and his glasses were broken. The NBU official told military officer Tratsevsky that he demanded compensation for his broken glasses. The officer replied that witnesses had seen Polarush deliberately smash his glasses against the steering wheel.

Another video published by the military shows that police officers inspecting Polarush's car found an object very similar to a gun.

According to Tratsevsky, Poliarush allegedly stated that he would “buy everyone” and said in front of law enforcement officers that “all Belarusian volunteers will either go back to Belarus or kneel in Pokrovsk.

Recall

According to media reports, Polarush is to be appointed managing director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund. He is a favorite of the National Bank, whose representatives are members of the DGF's Administrative Board, which is making the relevant personnel changes. It is possible that Polarush may also be supported by the Presidential Office, as the Deputy Head of the Office, Iryna Mudra, is his common-law wife.

Earlier, journalists found out that Polarush repeatedly traveled abroad after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the journalists reported that in November 2022 he received permission to leave the country from the odious former deputy defense minister, who is currently a suspect in corruption crimes. The permit was allegedly issued to Polarush to travel abroad in an elite Lexus car to receive humanitarian aid. However, it is not yet known on what grounds Polarush traveled abroad from February to November 2022.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Mykola Velychkovych believes that law enforcement should investigate Polarush's travels abroad. A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense, Hennadiy Kasai , does not rule outthat Polarush may have problems during the special vetting process as a candidate for the position of managing director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

At the same time, MPs and experts interviewed by UNN emphasize that the election of the new head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund should be transparent and open. And one of the main selection criteria, along with professionalism, should be the candidate's crystal clear business reputation. 

“It is extremely important to have an impeccable reputation. This is the key. It is important that this person has a decent reputation, is definitely a specialist and a patriot of Ukraine, and does not represent the interests of someone else,” MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk emphasized .

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

