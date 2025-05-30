Thousands of city residents in Zaporizhzhia are without electricity due to the Russian attack

In Zaporizhzhia, thousands of city residents were left without electricity due to the Russian attack, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

More than 13,000 subscribers in the regional center were de-energized as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Energy supply has already been restored to half of them by energy workers. Currently, a little more than 6,000 subscribers in two districts of the city remain without electricity - wrote Fedorov.

According to him, people were not injured during the attack and the elimination of its consequences.

Russian attack caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia