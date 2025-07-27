Those who save lives under fire and in the rear: Ukraine honors medics

Today, Ukraine celebrates Medical Workers' Day – a professional holiday for people who are on the front lines of the fight for life. The General Staff paid tribute to those who save Ukrainians, demonstrating courage, humanity, and resilience every day, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy is waging a barbaric war against us, deliberately violating the norms of international humanitarian law, striking medical transport, stabilization points, and hospitals. I bow my head before every medic who died saving the lives of others. Eternal memory and eternal glory! - wrote the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi.

He added that since the beginning of the full-scale war, tens of thousands of civilian medical workers have voluntarily joined the medical service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Together with career military medics, they form a crucial cluster of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Syrskyi thanked every civilian and military medical worker and combat medic, emphasizing that great hope is placed on them in the most difficult moments.

