This year, the state budget deficit of Ukraine will be very high - Heletii

Ukraine's budget deficit may exceed 20% this year, but despite the significant deficit, Ukraine hopes to cover these costs through regular financial support and high liquidity of banks, as well as additional resources from the domestic market. This was stated by Deputy Governor of the National Bank Yuriy Geletiy during a speech at the URC-2024, a correspondent of UNN reports.

In 2022, the budget deficit was 26%, last year it was 25.3%. Unfortunately, this year's budget deficit will be very high - more than 20%, but we will receive regular financial assistance and cover this national budget deficit - Heletiy said.

According to him, Ukraine's domestic market has additional capacity for this, and banks have good liquidity.

It is important for us to be prepared for the next year, even years. Because, in my opinion, we have to think about risk management for a long time, because this war will be long and we have to prepare the banking system and the NBU - added the NBU deputy governor.

Recall

Problems with financing the military budget have forced the government to use funds intended for military salaries to purchase weapons in the first quarter of 2024. This will lead to a budget deficit of almost $5 billion by the end of the year.