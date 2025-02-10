This year, the cost of farmers' work will increase by 15%: expert explains the reason

The cost of agricultural work in 2024 will increase by 15%, which is due to an increase in the cost of components, fuel and protective equipment. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council during a briefing, UNN reports.

There is a lack of money, and this is understandable, because during the war, costs increase. If we look at the components used during the work, this season the cost of farmers' work has increased by 15% - Marchuk said.

According to him, this is also due to the adoption of the law on excise taxes on fuels and lubricants in September.

Animal protection products and seeds have also risen in price. This will be included in the cost of production. Therefore, financial support is very important for farmers - He added.

Marchuk also notes that the reduction in aid from Western partners is causing some difficulties for farmers.

People need to understand that they were conditionally compensated for 3-4 months, otherwise we are creating conditions where people will face great financial challenges. A large number of programs with payments were very important, especially for farmers from the deconquered territories - the expert said.

