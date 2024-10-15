This year, about 34 thousand children received “baby packages”, more than 102 thousand Ukrainians received compensation - State Service for Children
Kyiv • UNN
In 2024, more than 102,000 Ukrainians received compensation for the cost of a "baby package" worth UAH 784.2 million, and 33.9 thousand children were provided with in-kind baby boxes, the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children Petro Dobromilsky said on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, in October of this year, 12.9 thousand parents received financial compensation for the cost of the "baby box" in the amount of more than UAH 99 million. "In September, about 3.5 thousand baby boxes were given out in kind," he said.
The State Service of Ukraine for Children, as noted, has coordinated the delivery of baby boxes to health care facilities in all regions of Ukraine. "As of today, 17.9 thousand sets are ready for delivery in the regions," the official said.
The cash compensation for the "baby package," he noted, can be spent exclusively on the purchase of children's goods in retail outlets that have joined the pilot project to monetize one-time assistance. Their list can be found in the registerposted on the official website of the Ministry of Social Policy. "As of today, the service has signed 747 additional agreements on joining the project," Dobromilsky said .
Addendum
The "baby package" can be received both in kind (a ready-made set of the most necessary baby products) and in the form of a one-time cash compensation for its cost. Today, according to the State Service for Children, this compensation amounts to UAH 7689.