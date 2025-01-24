This will not happen: the OP sharply reacted to Putin's attempts to negotiate Ukraine without Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to promote the idea of negotiations with the United States. And he wants to talk about Ukraine - without Ukraine. This is how the head of the OP Andriy Yermak reacted to the statements of the Kremlin's master, UNN reports.

"Putin is trying to promote the idea of negotiations with the United States. But he has a condition: he wants to negotiate the fate of Europe - without Europe. And he wants to talk about Ukraine - without Ukraine. This will not happen," Yermak wrote.

According to him, Putin needs to return to reality himself, or he will be returned.

"That's not how it works in the modern world," Yermak summarized.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin saidthat Russia is ready for talks on Ukraine.