"This tyranny must stop": Trump introduced mandatory death penalty in the USA for killing police officers
Donald Trump has introduced a mandatory death penalty for individuals who kill police officers in the USA. He announced that he has already signed an executive order that imposes the mandatory death penalty on "anyone who kills a police officer."
U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced the death penalty for the murder of police officers. He announced this during a speech in Congress, reports UNN.
The head of the White House cited the example of the murder of 31-year-old police officer Jonathan Diller in New York.
An incredibly wonderful person and great police officer was shot on Long Island. ... His cold-blooded killers are trying to prove their innocence. We need to put an end to this lawlessness
He announced that he has already signed an executive order that imposes the mandatory death penalty for "anyone who kills a police officer."
"And I want to make this a permanent law. I am also proposing a new bill regarding repeat offenders, to enhance the protection of U.S. police officers so they can do their job without fear that their lives will be ruined," - said the U.S. president.
More than ten Democratic congressmen left the chamber in protest during Donald Trump's speech. The protesters wore "Resist" t-shirts and held signs reading "This is a lie!".
