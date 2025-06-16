$41.450.04
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
The Verkhovna Rada may amend the law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" to dismiss the government - Zheleznyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3022 views

The President's Office is considering the resignation of Prime Minister Shmyhal and the government due to loss of support and economic failures. The likely candidate for the position is Minister of Economy Svyrydenko.

The Verkhovna Rada may amend the law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" to dismiss the government - Zheleznyak

The Verkhovna Rada may soon amend the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" in order to be able to dismiss the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal along with the entire government. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

Details

This/next week, in June, it is necessary to make a small amendment to the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" in Article No. 10 "Inadmissibility of Termination of Powers of State Authorities under Martial Law". Now, formally, it is legally impossible to dismiss the Prime Minister, as this entails the resignation of the entire Government. And this is prohibited by the specified article

- Zheleznyak explained.

The MP said that a decision was made on the weekend to dismiss Prime Minister Shmyhal.

Three sources at once confirmed that yes: in the near future, the OP plans to dismiss Shmyhal. This weekend, the decision has already been made here

- Zheleznyak said.

The MP also suggested that his place will be taken by Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Plus, now is a good time for the head of the OP to look for a new Prime Minister. Because there is only one candidate here and she is not a stranger to him: Yulia Svyrydenko. All the others, including Kuleba, dropped out of the race for the prime minister's seat

- Zheleznyak noted.

Addition

Zheleznyak reported that the current Verkhovna Rada has registered one of the lowest numbers during its term. He explained that after the announcement at the Verkhovna Rada meeting of the death of People's Deputy Serhiy Shvets, there were 399 people's deputies left in the parliament.

This is one of the lowest numbers during the term

- the MP stressed.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

