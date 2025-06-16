The Verkhovna Rada may amend the law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" to dismiss the government - Zheleznyak

The Verkhovna Rada may soon amend the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" in order to be able to dismiss the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal along with the entire government. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

Details

This/next week, in June, it is necessary to make a small amendment to the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" in Article No. 10 "Inadmissibility of Termination of Powers of State Authorities under Martial Law". Now, formally, it is legally impossible to dismiss the Prime Minister, as this entails the resignation of the entire Government. And this is prohibited by the specified article - Zheleznyak explained.

The MP said that a decision was made on the weekend to dismiss Prime Minister Shmyhal.

Three sources at once confirmed that yes: in the near future, the OP plans to dismiss Shmyhal. This weekend, the decision has already been made here - Zheleznyak said.

The MP also suggested that his place will be taken by Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Plus, now is a good time for the head of the OP to look for a new Prime Minister. Because there is only one candidate here and she is not a stranger to him: Yulia Svyrydenko. All the others, including Kuleba, dropped out of the race for the prime minister's seat - Zheleznyak noted.

Addition

Zheleznyak reported that the current Verkhovna Rada has registered one of the lowest numbers during its term. He explained that after the announcement at the Verkhovna Rada meeting of the death of People's Deputy Serhiy Shvets, there were 399 people's deputies left in the parliament.