This summer, 65 children have already died in Ukraine’s bodies of water, police report

Since the beginning of the summer season, 65 children have died in the waters of Ukraine. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Since the beginning of the summer season, 65 children have died in the waters of Ukraine. The main causes of the tragedies include swimming in prohibited or unsuitable places, lack of adult supervision, and disregard for weather conditions - the statement said.

Near Kyiv, a 13-year-old girl drowned in an artificial pond while trying to retrieve a ball

The National Police provided parents with the following advice:

do not allow children to swim in prohibited or unsuitable places;

do not enter the water during a storm, strong winds, or high waves;

choose only officially open beaches where safe conditions are ensured;

do not leave children unsupervised near bodies of water - even for a short time.

Under martial law, some beaches, particularly on the Black Sea coast, are closed due to the danger of mines and the lack of shelters. Ignoring such bans could cost a child their life - the National Police added.

We remind you

Ukrainian border guards rescued a Hungarian teenager on the Tysa River who was carried toward the Ukrainian bank by a strong current.

In Kharkiv region, three children fell into the water, an 11-year-old girl drowned