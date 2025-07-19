"This is death, guys. Farewell. Glory to Ukraine": Zelenskyy posthumously awarded teenagers killed by occupiers in Berdiansk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree awarding the Order of Freedom to Tigran Ohannisyan and Mykyta Khanganov, who were killed by Russian occupiers on June 24, 2023, in temporarily occupied Berdiansk. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

Addition

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion and the capture of Berdiansk, Tigran Ohannisyan and Mykyta Khanganov remained in their hometown. Both openly demonstrated a pro-Ukrainian stance, which made them targets for the occupation authorities.

Tigran was repeatedly persecuted: he was abducted from his home, where he lived with his grandmother, tortured with electric shock and psychological violence, including a mock execution. Eventually, he was arrested by the occupiers.

Mykyta Khanganov also did not escape repression. In October 2022, Russian soldiers tried to detain him, interrogated him along with his father, and searched their home. A fabricated case of alleged sabotage on the railway was brought against the boy, and he was being prepared for trial with the prospect of 20 years in prison.

Tigran and Mykyta were close friends. On June 23, 2023, they were killed by the occupiers. Later, a video appeared online with the boys' last words: "That's it, this is death, guys. Farewell. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!"