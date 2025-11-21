Thick fog approaching Ukraine: visibility on roads up to 200 meters - SES

On Friday, November 21, dense fog is expected almost throughout Ukraine (except for the south and west). Visibility: 200–500 m - Level I danger, yellow, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Such weather conditions can complicate traffic. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, increase distance, and turn on fog lights.

Pedestrians are advised to be careful and cross the road only in appropriate places.

