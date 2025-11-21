Thick fog approaching Ukraine: visibility on roads up to 200 meters - SES
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, November 21, thick fog with visibility of 200-500 meters is expected almost throughout Ukraine, except for the south and west. This corresponds to the I level of danger, yellow, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
On Friday, November 21, dense fog is expected almost throughout Ukraine (except for the south and west). Visibility: 200–500 m - Level I danger, yellow, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
Such weather conditions can complicate traffic. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, increase distance, and turn on fog lights.
Pedestrians are advised to be careful and cross the road only in appropriate places.
Ukraine to be covered by rainy weather: forecasters name regions where wet snow will fall21.11.25, 06:40 • 3266 views