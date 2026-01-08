They will be introduced soon: Zelenskyy appointed new heads in four regions of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees appointing new heads of four regions - Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk. They will be introduced shortly, UNN reports.

Today, documents for the new heads of four regions have already been prepared. I have signed these decrees. The leaders will be introduced shortly: Poltava region, Chernivtsi region, Vinnytsia region, and Dnipro region. - Zelenskyy announced.

The President added that a candidate for the Ternopil region was also approved today.

And overall, we will continue with personnel decisions - he emphasized.

The President did not name the new heads of regional administrations, and the relevant decrees were not published on the website of the President's Office.

The Cabinet of Ministers interviewed candidates for the positions of heads of four regional military administrations and has already submitted proposals to Zelenskyy