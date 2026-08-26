They received a $140,000 bribe for construction development - deputies of the Volyn Regional Council were served with a notice of suspicion

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
02:09 PM • 5012 views
The death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 55
01:41 PM • 5134 views
Trump commented for the first time on CIA director's visit to Moscow and mentioned war in Ukraine
12:49 PM • 5968 views
Hungary’s new government recognized Russia as a threat to Europe and the world - Spiegel
11:45 AM • 21738 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto
August 26, 08:38 AM • 27218 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 40296 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:17 AM • 22817 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 32723 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
August 26, 05:39 AM • 26031 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
August 26, 04:52 AM • 29715 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2.6m/s
36%
752mm
Popular news
Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhotoAugust 26, 05:32 AM • 16100 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027VideoAugust 26, 06:00 AM • 30636 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhotoAugust 26, 06:30 AM • 28599 views
The Trump administration has suspended visa interview appointments worldwideAugust 26, 07:38 AM • 3946 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhoto01:15 PM • 9734 views
Publications
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhoto01:15 PM • 9734 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto11:45 AM • 21738 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 40296 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 32723 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhotoAugust 26, 06:30 AM • 28599 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
John Ratcliffe
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 33487 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 32702 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 35162 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 71563 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 71742 views
Actual
Heating
The Economist
Film
Financial Times
Technology

They received a $140,000 bribe for construction development - deputies of the Volyn Regional Council were served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

A deputy and the first deputy chairman of the Volyn Regional Council were served with a notice of suspicion for receiving $110,000 of a bribe in exchange for facilitating construction development. The total amount offered was $140,000.

They received a $140,000 bribe for construction development - deputies of the Volyn Regional Council were served with a notice of suspicion

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office notified a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council and the first deputy head of the Volyn Regional Council of suspicion. They are accused of receiving an undue advantage for facilitating the construction of a multi-apartment residential building in the city of Lutsk, UNN reports, citing the SAPO.

Details

According to the investigation, the head of one of the factions acted in collusion with the head of another deputy faction of the Volyn Regional Council. Together, they accepted an offer from the user of a plot of land to provide 140,000 US dollars, of which 110,000 US dollars were to go to them and other regional council deputies, and 30,000 US dollars to two heads of deputy factions of the Lutsk City Council.

The investigation also established that the owner of the plot of land is a former member of parliament.

They also involved the first deputy head of the regional council in their criminal activities. The investigation documented the provision and, accordingly, receipt of part of the funds, namely 110,000 and 15,000 US dollars, as well as their distribution among the suspects

- the SAPO noted.

The individuals' actions were classified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer or promise, or receipt by an official of an undue advantage (bribe) on an especially large scale, or committed by an official holding an especially responsible position).

The sanction provides for imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

Previously

The NABU and SAPO released recordings in the "Forrest Gump" case concerning the legalization of 150 million hryvnias through a state-owned bank to pay bail. Among those involved are officials of the Office of the President and members of parliament.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Life imprisonment
Volyn Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lutsk