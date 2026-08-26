They received a $140,000 bribe for construction development - deputies of the Volyn Regional Council were served with a notice of suspicion

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office notified a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council and the first deputy head of the Volyn Regional Council of suspicion. They are accused of receiving an undue advantage for facilitating the construction of a multi-apartment residential building in the city of Lutsk, UNN reports, citing the SAPO.

Details

According to the investigation, the head of one of the factions acted in collusion with the head of another deputy faction of the Volyn Regional Council. Together, they accepted an offer from the user of a plot of land to provide 140,000 US dollars, of which 110,000 US dollars were to go to them and other regional council deputies, and 30,000 US dollars to two heads of deputy factions of the Lutsk City Council.

The investigation also established that the owner of the plot of land is a former member of parliament.

They also involved the first deputy head of the regional council in their criminal activities. The investigation documented the provision and, accordingly, receipt of part of the funds, namely 110,000 and 15,000 US dollars, as well as their distribution among the suspects - the SAPO noted.

The individuals' actions were classified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer or promise, or receipt by an official of an undue advantage (bribe) on an especially large scale, or committed by an official holding an especially responsible position).

The sanction provides for imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

Previously

The NABU and SAPO released recordings in the "Forrest Gump" case concerning the legalization of 150 million hryvnias through a state-owned bank to pay bail. Among those involved are officials of the Office of the President and members of parliament.