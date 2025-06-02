$41.530.00
"They are feeding this to Americans": The President explained why Russians are in favor of exchanges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the exchange of bodies of the dead and ceasefire proposals are used by Russia to influence US decisions on sanctions, not for a real ceasefire.

"They are feeding this to Americans": The President explained why Russians are in favor of exchanges

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in order to exchange the bodies of dead servicemen, the Russian and Ukrainian sides do not need to arrange negotiations in a third country. Similarly, "Ceasefire for two or three days" has nothing to do with the cessation of fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the speech of President Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that the head of the Russian delegation, Volodymyr Medinsky, does not understand the technical side of the issue, mainly because he is "not the right level of person" for negotiations.

The military on the battlefield very often exchange, unfortunately, the killed bodies of their military personnel of their armies. It just happens. And everyone understands that at the moment of exchange, no one shoots at each other there. These are important moments, but they are carried out at the technical level. This does not require leaders to gather, fly to Istanbul, etc.

- explained the President.

He added that this proposal, on a short-term ceasefire to collect the bodies of the dead, is not a cessation of fire. Because at this moment, the war continues in other areas and civilian infrastructure, civilians, etc. are attacked.

"Why are they doing this? As, in principle, are exchanges. Exchanges are very important to us. And they understand that it is very important for us to return people. And they, excuse me for the word, they feed this, they feed the Americans so that they prolong their decisions regarding the imposition of sanctions, so that they do not impose them as it should have been done," Zelenskyy said.

That is why, according to the President, it is very important to continue to put pressure on the Russians, in particular with sanctions if they delay the ceasefire.

If this time Istanbul will not move forward regarding the cessation of fire, there should be strong steps from the States, first of all, a package of sanctions

- summed up the President.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that the Russians want to establish a truce for two or three days to collect the bodies of the dead. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that a ceasefire is exactly what is needed to prevent deaths.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
