They agreed to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly — Zelenskyy spoke with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron. The leaders discussed the situation in the diplomatic process in detail, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

Details

Zelenskyy provided an update on communications with all partners. The presidents discussed possible steps to stop Russia’s terrible war, as well as issues on the bilateral agenda.

Macron proposed imposing sanctions on gasoline supplies to Russia

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine appreciates France’s support in protecting our people.

The leaders agreed to meet in the near future on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy and Macron discussed air defense, missile supplies, and financing Ukraine’s defense