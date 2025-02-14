They agreed to continue working on the document on economic partnership: the Presidential Administration provided details of the meeting between Zelensky and Vance

Following a meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian and American teams had agreed to continue working on a document on economic partnership between the countries. This was reported by the official website of the President, UNN reports.

In Munich, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. The delegation also included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian and U.S. teams agreed to continue working on the preparation of a document on economic partnership between the two countries. The parties discussed a number of key issues. Ukraine is looking forward to Keith Kellogg's visit for meetings and a deeper study and understanding of the situation - the statement said.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized that "Ukraine is ready to move as quickly as possible towards real, guaranteed peace. Our country appreciates that President Donald Trump's determination can help stop the war and ensure justice and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelensky refuses to sign document on transfer of 50% of Ukrainian mineral resources to the US - WP

Our first meeting. Not the last, I'm sure. And what we really need is to talk more, work more and prepare a plan to stop Putin and end the war. We want peace very much, but we need real security guarantees. And we will continue our meetings and our work - Zelensky summarized.

President Zelenskyy has also statedthat the draft agreement with the US is about investment, not security. Ukraine submitted an updated draft document to the US side on February 14.