They agreed to continue working on the document on economic partnership: the Presidential Administration provided details of the meeting between Zelensky and Vance

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 17690 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 58890 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 82864 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108286 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81872 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119142 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101460 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113118 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116759 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154480 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 95657 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 63784 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 33149 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95050 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 55776 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154480 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145016 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177301 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 55776 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95050 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134641 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136547 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164740 views
Actual
They agreed to continue working on the document on economic partnership: the Presidential Administration provided details of the meeting between Zelensky and Vance

They agreed to continue working on the document on economic partnership: the Presidential Administration provided details of the meeting between Zelensky and Vance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62151 views

During their meeting in Munich, President Zelenskyy and U.S. Vice President Vance discussed the preparation of an economic partnership document. The parties also discussed peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Following a meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian and American teams had agreed to continue working on a document on economic partnership between the countries. This was reported by the official website of the President, UNN reports.

In Munich, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. The delegation also included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian and U.S. teams agreed to continue working on the preparation of a document on economic partnership between the two countries. The parties discussed a number of key issues. Ukraine is looking forward to Keith Kellogg's visit for meetings and a deeper study and understanding of the situation 

- the statement said.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized that "Ukraine is ready to move as quickly as possible towards real, guaranteed peace. Our country appreciates that President Donald Trump's determination can help stop the war and ensure justice and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelensky refuses to sign document on transfer of 50% of Ukrainian mineral resources to the US - WP14.02.25, 21:02 • 124187 views

Our first meeting. Not the last, I'm sure. And what we really need is to talk more, work more and prepare a plan to stop Putin and end the war. We want peace very much, but we need real security guarantees. And we will continue our meetings and our work 

- Zelensky summarized.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the United States for its support after meeting Friday with US Vice President J.D. Vance and calling for more dialogue to end the war in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy has also statedthat the draft agreement with the US is about investment, not security. Ukraine submitted an updated draft document to the US side on February 14.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
munichMunich
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising