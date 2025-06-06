These are not military targets, but barbaric acts: British Foreign Secretary on the attack on Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, noting that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is again attacking cities, houses and civilians, adding that these are not military targets, but barbaric acts. Lammy wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Putin is attacking cities, houses and civilians again. These are not military targets, but barbaric acts. Among the dead are employees of the State Emergency Service, who worked tirelessly to save and protect people's lives. - Lammy wrote.

On the night of June 6, Russian troops launched 407 ударных БпЛА and over 40 missiles at Ukraine, some of them were shot down, there were also hits. The enemy is breaking the record every day and every week for the number of air attack weapons used.

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 27 people. The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Lutsk has increased to 16, and two more people are considered missing.