These are not military targets, but barbaric acts: British Foreign Secretary on the attack on Ukraine

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr
11:45 AM • 12455 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 22298 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 87724 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 140713 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 106102 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 96074 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 90408 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65991 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92542 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65434 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

Publications
Exclusives
16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 69143 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 44334 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 37423 views

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 16404 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 17067 views
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 12441 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 95214 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 181522 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 188573 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 245751 views
Donald Trump

Elon Musk

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

Ternopil

Kyiv

Lutsk

Kyiv Oblast

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 18050 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 121786 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 85997 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 128720 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 353021 views
Shahed-136

Facebook

Unmanned aerial vehicle

9K720 Iskander

Mi-8

These are not military targets, but barbaric acts: British Foreign Secretary on the attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

The British Foreign Minister condemned the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine. He stressed that Putin is targeting cities and civilians, and among the dead are rescuers of the State Emergency Service.

These are not military targets, but barbaric acts: British Foreign Secretary on the attack on Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, noting that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is again attacking cities, houses and civilians, adding that these are not military targets, but barbaric acts. Lammy wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Putin is attacking cities, houses and civilians again. These are not military targets, but barbaric acts. Among the dead are employees of the State Emergency Service, who worked tirelessly to save and protect people's lives.

- Lammy wrote.

Addition

On the night of June 6, Russian troops launched 407 ударных БпЛА and over 40 missiles at Ukraine, some of them were shot down, there were also hits. The enemy is breaking the record every day and every week for the number of air attack weapons used.

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 27 people. The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Lutsk has increased to 16, and two more people are considered missing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
