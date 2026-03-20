There will be no presidential elections in Ukraine in 2026 - Media

Holding elections in Ukraine this year is practically impossible due to the war and the lack of security conditions. The Central Election Commission believes that voting can only resume six months after the end of hostilities. This is reported by The Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, CEC representatives concluded that Ukraine should not hold elections this year, which puts Kyiv on a "collision course" with the United States.

It is noted that members of the working group on elections were supposed to submit a bill to parliament at the end of last month, but, as representatives of the group told the publication, they still have to resolve key issues regarding ensuring fair elections, free from Russian attacks or interference.

"They plan to continue discussions on this issue at least until the end of May. However, the group agreed that Ukraine should start an election campaign only at least six months after the discussion and adoption of the necessary legislation and the establishment of a truce, which effectively makes it impossible to hold presidential elections this year," the publication notes.

Deputy Head of the CEC Serhiy Dubovyk told the publication: "Everyone, including deputies, agrees that the active phase of hostilities must end, a clear demarcation line must be established, and only after that will a six-month period be needed to organize elections."

"The deadline has already been postponed. There is certainty that it will work throughout April and May, as we have not yet worked through all the issues," Dubovyk added.

The publication emphasizes that presidential elections can be held under martial law by amending the Constitution through a referendum. However, the working group ruled out the possibility of holding a vote during hostilities.

Group members cited the risk of mass casualties in the event of a strike on a polling station.

In addition, Dubovyk noted that restrictions on freedom of speech and movement established by martial law could hinder the campaign. He added that opposition parties are unwilling to agree to digital voting, which could potentially be manipulated by the government and would be closed to international observation missions.

Dubovyk added: "There is no precedent for holding such a vote, especially under existing international standards, such as the norms of the Council of Europe. There are no examples that we can use as a basis."

The Deputy Head of the CEC also said that he was puzzled by the inability of representatives of the Trump Administration to understand the risks faced by Ukrainians, such as airstrikes, cyberattacks, or digital information warfare.

"I will not name names, but do you know what example they gave us? The Civil War in the United States. They said that during the Civil War we held elections, so why can't you? This was done by the Trump administration," Dubovyk noted.

Recall

According to data from a sociological survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the majority of Ukrainians oppose holding elections while the war continues - 69% support them only after the end of hostilities.