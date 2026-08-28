There were 207 combat engagements, the enemy launched 5.3 thousand drones — General Staff on the situation at the front

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 207 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched 5.3 thousand drones and dropped 203 guided aerial bombs, and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing a summary from the General Staff.

The enemy launched 54 air strikes and dropped 203 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,315 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 2,106 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops - the summary says.

In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack.

During the day, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times near Starytsia, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka and Volokhivka; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction today, the enemy launched one assault on the positions of the Defense Forces toward the settlement of Novoosynove.

Nine attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction in the areas of Shyikivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, Lyman and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped five attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Kryva Luka and Rai–Oleksandrivka; another combat engagement is ongoing.

Five enemy assaults were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Zapovidne and Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Novoselivka; two more combat engagements are ongoing.

The enemy carried out a total of 31 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Sofiivka, Vilne, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Kotlyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Biliakivka and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 45 occupiers were eliminated and 13 — wounded here today; three units of special equipment and 18 enemy shelters were destroyed. Two units of automotive equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle command post and 68 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 256 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Our defenders repelled three occupier attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of Piddubne, Maliivka and Rybne; another attack is ongoing.

Thirteen occupier attacks were recorded in the Huliai­pole direction in the areas of the settlements of Rizdv ianka, Hirke, Dolynka, Kopani and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnohirskе and Novopavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy assault operations were recorded today .

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

250 battles took place at the front in one day: russia dropped more than 270 aerial bombs - General Staff