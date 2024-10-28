There was a record 11-hour air raid in Khmelnytsky region: what are the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
The longest air alert since the beginning of the war, lasting 11 hours, was recorded in Khmelnytsky region. Air defense forces destroyed 10 enemy UAVs and damaged civilian facilities.
The longest air raid since the beginning of the war, lasting 11 hours, was recorded in Khmelnytsky region. The air defense forces destroyed 10 enemy drones, there was damage to a residential building, a garage and a car due to Russian attack, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
Today was the longest air alert for Khmelnytsky region since the beginning of the war, lasting 11 hours. During this time, our air defense forces destroyed 10 enemy UAVs. The exact location of the wreckage is being established. As of this hour, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths. The attack damaged windows in a residential building, a garage and a car.
According to him, all relevant services are working.
