There is still a long way to go this winter: Zelensky warns that there will be more Russian attacks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the energy situation is fundamentally different now than last winter, and the system has been preserved. But the President noted that there is still a lot to go this winter, and Russian attacks will continue, and they will try to break down the Ukrainian defense. He said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

"Every night, every day, there are regular Russian terrorist attacks: missiles and drones. We shoot down a significant part of them. So far, there are many hits. But it is already January 31. The energy situation is fundamentally different from last winter. The system has been preserved. We provide Ukrainians with energy. We ensure and constantly strengthen the protection of energy facilities," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that Ukraine is strengthening its air shield.

"There is still a long way to go this winter, and there will be Russian terrorist attacks, and the Russians will try to break our defense. We are aware of the threat. And we are grateful to everyone who defends the state, who is on combat duty every night and every day. The Ukrainian Air Force, all our anti-aircraft gunners, mobile fire groups, every air defense unit and every soldier in the Defense Forces," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal statedthat Ukraine is completing the second month of winter with a stable situation in the energy sector.