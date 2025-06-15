$41.490.00
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
There is one Russian missile carrier in the Black Sea: is it possible to launch "Calibers"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

One enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, but without missiles, has been recorded in the Black Sea. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is with missiles.

There is one Russian missile carrier in the Black Sea: is it possible to launch "Calibers"

There is one Russian missile carrier in the Black Sea, but without "Kalibrs" on board. This is reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.    

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 15.06.2025, an enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, without missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles

- the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 3 vessels to the Black Sea, 2 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; 2 vessels to the Sea of Azov.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

A series of regular missile strikes and drone attacks that Russia has carried out against Ukraine in recent weeks have shown that the Russian invaders are seriously working to improve their technical capabilities to kill Ukrainians and destroy their homes. In particular, serious modifications have been made to the Iskander-M missiles, which the aggressor state has been actively using since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace09.06.25, 02:05 • 35247 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

