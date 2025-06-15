There is one Russian missile carrier in the Black Sea: is it possible to launch "Calibers"

There is one Russian missile carrier in the Black Sea, but without "Kalibrs" on board. This is reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 15.06.2025, an enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, without missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 3 vessels to the Black Sea, 2 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; 2 vessels to the Sea of Azov.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

A series of regular missile strikes and drone attacks that Russia has carried out against Ukraine in recent weeks have shown that the Russian invaders are seriously working to improve their technical capabilities to kill Ukrainians and destroy their homes. In particular, serious modifications have been made to the Iskander-M missiles, which the aggressor state has been actively using since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace