"There are already agreements worth $1 billion": Zelenskyy sums up the Carpathian Eight summit

The First Carpathian Economic Forum gave impetus to significant growth in the countries of the Carpathian region in the coming years. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, an investment EXPO zone is operating separately at the forum, where each country of the Carpathian Eight is presenting its investment capabilities for the region. In particular, nine Ukrainian companies are presenting their projects in energy, industry, transport and logistics, and the agri-food sector.

This is only the beginning, and we have indeed achieved very good results from the first summit. A large number of businesses have contributed to this outcome. Agreements worth one billion have already been reached. There is serious demand for investment in the Ukrainian Carpathians. The next step is investment in tourism - the head of state noted.

He added that this cooperation should bring "real economic growth, real investment and real jobs".

We remind you

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the countries of the Carpathian region had united their investment projects for the first time into a single proposition for business.

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