The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
The world's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh, has died: he was hit by a car in India at the age of 114 15 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1932 views

Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathon runner, died at the age of 114 in India after being hit by a car. He started running at 89, finished nine marathons, and was a torchbearer at the 2012 Olympic Games.

The world's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh, has died: he was hit by a car in India at the age of 114

Fauja Singh, known as the world's oldest marathon runner, died in India at the age of 114 after being hit by a car. The legendary athlete, who started running at 89 and finished nine marathons, inspired millions with his example, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

According to police, Singh "was crossing a road in the village where he was born in Punjab when he was hit by an unknown vehicle." Local residents took him to the hospital, where he died.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 14, when the centenarian was walking through his native village of Beas Pind, near Jalandhar.

The search is ongoing, and the accused will be caught soon

- said Harvinder Singh, a senior officer of the district police.

Following the news of the marathon runner's death, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him "an exceptional athlete with incredible determination."

Fauja Singh's coach at the Sikhs In The City club and the charity "Sikhs in the City" will dedicate all their events for Fauja Singh's birthday celebration on Sunday, March 29, 2026, to celebrating his life's success and achievements.

We will redouble our efforts to raise funds for the construction of the Fauja Singh club on the route in Ilford, where he once trained

- their statement reads.

Addition

Singh, a torchbearer at the 2012 London Olympics, achieved several significant successes throughout his running career, including reportedly becoming the first centenarian athlete to complete a full marathon in 2011 in Toronto.

Singh debuted in the London Marathon in 2000, a month before his 89th birthday, and ran nine full marathons between 2000 and 2013, when he retired.

However, his claim to be the world's oldest marathon runner was not recognized by the Guinness Book of Records, as he could not produce a birth certificate from 1911.

His coach, Harmander Singh, said that birth certificates were not issued in India at the time of Singh's birth. However, the BBC reported that Singh's British passport stated his date of birth as April 1, 1911, and that he had a letter from the Queen congratulating him on his 100th birthday.

100-year-old Italian woman has been working as a barista for 67 years without days off and is not going to retire22.03.25, 05:14 • 80955 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SportsNews of the World
India
Narendra Modi
London
