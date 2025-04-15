$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3088 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20560 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17077 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22121 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31262 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65087 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60782 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34130 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59688 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107013 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
The White House wants to cut the State Department and USAID budget in half - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3882 views

The Trump administration plans to ask Congress to cut the budgets of the State Department and USAID to $28.4 billion in 2026. The closure of American diplomatic missions is also being considered.

The White House wants to cut the State Department and USAID budget in half - Politico

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to ask Congress to cut the budgets of the State Department and USAID by almost half. This was reported by Politico with reference to the relevant document, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that according to the proposal for the 2026 fiscal year, the State Department and USAID will be allocated $28.4 billion, compared to $54.4 billion in the adopted budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

This proposal will cancel or significantly reduce numerous programs, including those that promote democracy, support educational and cultural exchanges, assist multinational institutions, combat drug trafficking, and address health issues abroad.

- the article says.

The authors point out that the Trump administration is considering closing up to three dozen American diplomatic missions around the world.

"This includes US embassies in South Africa and the Sahel, consulates in Europe, and several embassies in Oceania," the publication writes.

Let us remind

According to The Wall Street Journal, federal spending in the US has increased since President Donald Trump took office. This happened despite the fact that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is cutting contracts, jobs and closing diversity programs.

A US court has allowed Musk's DOGE to continue cuts in USAID29.03.25, 10:19 • 13597 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
United States Agency for International Development
United States Department of State
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09