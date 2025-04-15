The White House wants to cut the State Department and USAID budget in half - Politico

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to ask Congress to cut the budgets of the State Department and USAID by almost half. This was reported by Politico with reference to the relevant document, UNN informs.

It is noted that according to the proposal for the 2026 fiscal year, the State Department and USAID will be allocated $28.4 billion, compared to $54.4 billion in the adopted budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

This proposal will cancel or significantly reduce numerous programs, including those that promote democracy, support educational and cultural exchanges, assist multinational institutions, combat drug trafficking, and address health issues abroad. - the article says.

The authors point out that the Trump administration is considering closing up to three dozen American diplomatic missions around the world.

"This includes US embassies in South Africa and the Sahel, consulates in Europe, and several embassies in Oceania," the publication writes.

