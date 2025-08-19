The White House released a photo of Trump's conversation with Putin during a meeting with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House

The White House published on social network X a photo of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which took place during negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The frame shows that along with Trump in the office are also US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and likely an interpreter who is taking notes.

The White House also released a statement regarding the negotiations that took place on Monday.

As President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and key European allies at the White House, the world is witnessing the resurgence of American leadership - the statement reads.

It is stated that "thanks to his unwavering commitment to peace, President Trump is determined to break the long-standing stalemate and pave the way for an end to the bloodshed."

Recall

US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. Trump discussed the idea of a trilateral summit involving Putin and Zelenskyy.

