The White House released a photo of Trump's conversation with Putin during a meeting with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
August 18, 07:57 PM • 19305 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 38855 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 26898 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 23031 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 32915 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 80605 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 49235 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 78891 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48079 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 134914 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
83%
751mm
Popular news
In a week or two, perhaps, we will end this war. Both sides want to make a deal - TrumpAugust 18, 07:21 PM • 7978 views
Shock for Russian propaganda: Ukraine's "capitulation" did not happen and will not happen - CPDAugust 18, 07:38 PM • 5612 views
Trump suspended talks with European leaders for a call with Putin - BILDAugust 18, 08:45 PM • 7810 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White HouseAugust 18, 09:48 PM • 14357 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial TimesAugust 18, 10:11 PM • 21323 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 80599 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 78887 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 119296 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 136500 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 134911 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 15981 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 76508 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 67981 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 100603 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 86093 views
Actual
Oil
Fox News
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The White House released a photo of Trump's conversation with Putin during a meeting with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The White House published a photo of Donald Trump's phone conversation with Vladimir Putin during negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders. The White House statement also emphasizes the revival of American leadership and Trump's desire for peace.

The White House released a photo of Trump's conversation with Putin during a meeting with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House

The White House published on social network X a photo of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which took place during negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The frame shows that along with Trump in the office are also US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and likely an interpreter who is taking notes.

The White House also released a statement regarding the negotiations that took place on Monday.

As President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and key European allies at the White House, the world is witnessing the resurgence of American leadership

- the statement reads.

It is stated that "thanks to his unwavering commitment to peace, President Trump is determined to break the long-standing stalemate and pave the way for an end to the bloodshed."

Recall

US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. Trump discussed the idea of a trilateral summit involving Putin and Zelenskyy.

"Demonstration of true unity between Europe and the USA": Zelenskyy on negotiations in the White House19.08.25, 04:18 • 2720 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States