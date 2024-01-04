The White House assessed the potential of the Russian army

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104530 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114252 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144735 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140973 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172362 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285408 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178315 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167321 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148905 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38409 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 41839 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52415 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72856 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 39327 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104530 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285408 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237571 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262730 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72856 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144735 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107673 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107614 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123670 views
The White House assessed the potential of the Russian army

The White House assessed the potential of the Russian army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80547 views

John Kirby said that the Russian military relies on foreign aid for ammunition and has low morale.

The Russian army turns to foreign countries to supply weapons, including attack drones, and maintains a superiority in manpower. However, the Russian military has low morale. This was stated by the White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby during a briefing on January 3, UNN reports.

Details 

Kibri noted that Russia has to constantly turn to other countries to replenish its stockpile of artillery shells, missiles and drones. According to him, most of the attack drones launched by Russia over the past 72 hours were Iranian-made or Iranian-designed.

We know that this war has affected Mr. Putin's military capabilities, especially when it comes to munitions: artillery, drones, missiles. We also know that he still has much of his air force, much of his ground mechanized capability. And, of course, its navy, although it has been challenged in the Black Sea, it's really only the Black Sea fleet that has been affected. It also has a manpower advantage because Russia is simply a bigger country

- said John Kirby.

He noted that over the last two years of the war, Russia has expended a huge amount of manpower in the war in Ukraine. However, the morale of Russian soldiers, according to Kirby, is at "rock bottom." 

The enemy fired at Ukraine with missiles produced in the second half of 2023. Probably used new types of weapons - Oleksandr Ruvin03.01.24, 10:17 • 27979 views

When they engage Ukrainian troops on the ground, they don't achieve much success. The so-called noisy counteroffensive that they were going to launch hasn't really produced anything in recent weeks and months. This is a military that still hasn't learned the lessons that you would think a modern military would learn after two years of war.

- Kirby said.

According to him, the Russian army still relies heavily on long-range strikes because "it is affordable.

Recall 

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 362,280 people.

The White House: U.S. has provided Ukraine with the last of the funded aid packages, Congressional action is important04.01.24, 08:59 • 41446 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

