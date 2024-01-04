The White House assessed the potential of the Russian army

The Russian army turns to foreign countries to supply weapons, including attack drones, and maintains a superiority in manpower. However, the Russian military has low morale. This was stated by the White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby during a briefing on January 3, UNN reports.

Details

Kibri noted that Russia has to constantly turn to other countries to replenish its stockpile of artillery shells, missiles and drones. According to him, most of the attack drones launched by Russia over the past 72 hours were Iranian-made or Iranian-designed.

We know that this war has affected Mr. Putin's military capabilities, especially when it comes to munitions: artillery, drones, missiles. We also know that he still has much of his air force, much of his ground mechanized capability. And, of course, its navy, although it has been challenged in the Black Sea, it's really only the Black Sea fleet that has been affected. It also has a manpower advantage because Russia is simply a bigger country - said John Kirby.

He noted that over the last two years of the war, Russia has expended a huge amount of manpower in the war in Ukraine. However, the morale of Russian soldiers, according to Kirby, is at "rock bottom."

When they engage Ukrainian troops on the ground, they don't achieve much success. The so-called noisy counteroffensive that they were going to launch hasn't really produced anything in recent weeks and months. This is a military that still hasn't learned the lessons that you would think a modern military would learn after two years of war. - Kirby said.

According to him, the Russian army still relies heavily on long-range strikes because "it is affordable.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 362,280 people.

