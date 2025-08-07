The war must end in a way that is beneficial to us - Syrskyi

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 42847 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 43301 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99784 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100183 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 91984 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 139452 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 73769 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46911 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46027 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56583 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
64%
756mm
Popular news
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 115301 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 46487 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 88922 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 68128 views
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament04:51 PM • 11836 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 42849 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 68161 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 88961 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99786 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100186 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Joe Biden
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Zakarpattia Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 115320 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 135941 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 144707 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 135700 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 146025 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

The war must end in a way that is beneficial to us - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukraine must win, and the war must end on Ukrainian terms. He emphasized the need to destroy the enemy and inflict losses on them.

The war must end in a way that is beneficial to us - Syrskyi

Ukraine must win, not retreat, and the war must end not from a position of Russian strength, but on Ukrainian terms. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in an interview with TSN, reports UNN.

The war must end in a way that is beneficial to us. And we must do everything for this. That is, we must win, not retreat. We must destroy the enemy. We must inflict such losses on him that he will agree to end this war. And not from a position of strength, but on our terms.

- said Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, "we have plans, victory cannot be achieved in defense."

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian military personnel continue to be present in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast. This ties up part of the Russian offensive grouping.

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine