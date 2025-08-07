The war must end in a way that is beneficial to us - Syrskyi

Ukraine must win, not retreat, and the war must end not from a position of Russian strength, but on Ukrainian terms. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in an interview with TSN, reports UNN.

The war must end in a way that is beneficial to us. And we must do everything for this. That is, we must win, not retreat. We must destroy the enemy. We must inflict such losses on him that he will agree to end this war. And not from a position of strength, but on our terms. - said Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, "we have plans, victory cannot be achieved in defense."

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian military personnel continue to be present in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast. This ties up part of the Russian offensive grouping.