Amendments to the state budget-2026: Verkhovna Rada worked almost until curfew

On Tuesday, October 21, people's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine worked almost until the beginning of the curfew. The Parliament completed the consideration of amendments to the State Budget for 2026, having processed 3276 out of 3339 submitted proposals. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

23:48. Today, the consideration of amendments to the Budget 2026 has ended. We went through 3276 out of 3339 amendments. - he wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, on Wednesday, October 22, at 10:30, there will be a vote in the following sequence:

For consideration of Razumkov's amendment on extending benefits for electric cars for 1 year;

62 amendments that have already been taken into account by the Committee and will be put to confirmation. Each of them requires 226+;

Voting on proposals to the Budget 2026 as a whole.

"If the last vote gets 226+ votes, then the Budget 2026 will be considered adopted as a whole," Zheleznyak added.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that about 40 people's deputies continue to consider amendments to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". About 50 out of more than 3,000 submitted amendments were considered, which did not receive the required number of votes due to the lack of a majority.

