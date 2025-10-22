$41.760.03
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
07:58 PM • 7862 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
07:07 PM • 12666 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
05:01 PM • 17257 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 26170 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 38822 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 23182 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 22670 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 23725 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 22824 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Amendments to the state budget-2026: Verkhovna Rada worked almost until curfew

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1926 views

People's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine completed the consideration of amendments to the State Budget for 2026, having processed 3276 out of 3339 submitted proposals. Tomorrow, a vote will be held on the proposals for the 2026 Budget as a whole.

Amendments to the state budget-2026: Verkhovna Rada worked almost until curfew

On Tuesday, October 21, people's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine worked almost until the beginning of the curfew. The Parliament completed the consideration of amendments to the State Budget for 2026, having processed 3276 out of 3339 submitted proposals. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

23:48. Today, the consideration of amendments to the Budget 2026 has ended. We went through 3276 out of 3339 amendments.

- he wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, on Wednesday, October 22, at 10:30, there will be a vote in the following sequence:

  • For consideration of Razumkov's amendment on extending benefits for electric cars for 1 year;
    • 62 amendments that have already been taken into account by the Committee and will be put to confirmation. Each of them requires 226+;
      • Voting on proposals to the Budget 2026 as a whole.

        "If the last vote gets 226+ votes, then the Budget 2026 will be considered adopted as a whole," Zheleznyak added.

        Recall

        Earlier, it was reported that about 40 people's deputies continue to consider amendments to the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". About 50 out of more than 3,000 submitted amendments were considered, which did not receive the required number of votes due to the lack of a majority.

        Vita Zelenetska

        Politics
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Electricity
        Verkhovna Rada
        Yaroslav Zheleznyak
        Ukraine