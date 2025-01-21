The Verkhovna Rada denied the preparation of a new law on the liability of transfer companies

The Verkhovna Rada is not developing a new draft law on the liability of CCC employees for violating the mobilization order.

This was reported by MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fediyenko, UNN reports.

Some distorted information is being spread again. Once again, yesterday a joint meeting of the two committees, law enforcement and national security, was held. They discussed problematic issues, balaclavas, busification, the work of police officers, video recording, summonses (mailing). And that's it! No legislative proposals were made and cannot be. Because all this is already regulated in the current legislation - Fediyenko wrote.

He emphasized that, according to the law, an employee of a recruitment center must have appropriate identification marks, and that employees of the recruitment center must have body cameras.

Any forceful methods are already a violation of human rights. And the police must respond to this. Can CCC employees engage the police or other military units to practice mobilization tasks? Yes, they can - Fediyenko added.

On January 20 , MP Oleksandr Bakumov, a member of the Committee on Law Enforcement, stated that the Rada was preparing new sanctions for violating the rules of mobilization in the TCC and the RLC.