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The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Trump to advance restrictions on voting by mail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The court lifted the block on key provisions of Trump’s executive order but did not declare them lawful. The states fear chaos ahead of the November 3 election.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Trump to advance restrictions on voting by mail

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal court ruling that had blocked key provisions of President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting voting by mail. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The court’s conservative majority agreed with the Justice Department that the lower court had prematurely blocked Trump’s initiative. At the same time, the Supreme Court did not determine whether the future restrictions themselves are lawful.

The decision creates legal uncertainty ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. More than a dozen states are already due to begin sending mail-in ballots to voters in September.

States fear election problems

Under the new rules, the U.S. Postal Service may return ballots if they do not meet the established requirements. States may also need to change the design of ballots, retrain election officials, and inform voters.

Trump urged Republicans to "nationalize" elections: NYT explained what it means03.02.26, 10:49 • 6292 views

Trump’s opponents said they would continue challenging his executive order in court. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that the fight against the administration’s actions “is far from over.”

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson criticized the majority’s decision, saying that it “introduces chaos and uncertainty into the upcoming midterm elections.” The dispute over voting rules is expected to return to the Supreme Court.

US appeals court upholds ban on Trump's executive order on mail-in voting26.07.26, 03:16 • 4516 views

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