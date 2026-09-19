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The US spent a month approving Germany’s transfer of 10 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Germany received US approval to transfer 10 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles worth $29.6 million to Ukraine only after a month. The munitions may be enough for one massive attack.

The US spent a month approving Germany’s transfer of 10 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

It took the United States a month to approve the transfer to Ukraine of 10 PAC-2 GEM-T surface-to-air missiles for Patriot systems from Germany. Berlin submitted the request back on August 14, but received authorization to re-export the American missiles only a month later, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

The total cost of the 10 missiles is $29.6 million. PAC-2 GEM-T missiles have a range of up to 160 km and are primarily intended to counter aircraft and cruise missiles.

The delay is related to the U.S. procedure for the re-export of weapons: the U.S. Congress has 30 days to review the proposed transfer and the ability to block it.

The transfer could have been approved faster

Defense Express points out that U.S. legislation provides for an Emergency Waiver mechanism, which allows the transfer of weapons to be expedited in the event of an emergency. However, it was not applied to these missiles.

The US warned allies of missile delivery delays of up to five years — this could complicate aid to Ukraine19.09.26, 08:11 • 11741 view

PAC-2 GEM-T missiles have limited capabilities against ballistic missiles compared with the newer PAC-3 MSE. They do not use the principle of direct kinetic interception but destroy the target with a warhead explosion near it.

According to Defense Express, in the best-case scenario, 10 such missiles may be enough for Ukraine to repel one massive attack. The publication also points to a severe global shortage of ammunition for Patriot systems.

Ukraine will receive new missiles for S-300 systems from the US: what is known about them19.09.26, 12:30 • 3710 views

Stepan Haftko

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