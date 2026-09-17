The US paid off part of its debt to the UN to avoid losing its voting rights

$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
03:36 AM • 11495 views
A defense company producing shells for Ukraine has caught fire for the second time in a week in Europe
03:05 AM • 12883 views
In Yaroslavl, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries is on fire after a drone attack — OSINT
02:16 AM • 12814 views
While Ukraine lacks sufficient air defense missiles, the US used more than 4 interceptor missiles for each target during the attack on Iran
02:05 AM • 13058 views
The number of people injured as a result of Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to 12, including 2 children
01:18 AM • 11696 views
In Donetsk region, "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation are being held under the watch of people armed with assault riflesPhoto
12:37 AM • 11520 views
A fire broke out at the territory of a military airfield in Rostov-on-Don — OSINTVideo
September 16, 11:37 PM • 13450 views
The Russians launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv — monitors report at least 12 missiles
September 16, 10:55 PM • 13416 views
Russian intelligence created a global network for assassinations and sabotage in the US and Europe – Bloomberg
September 16, 10:32 PM • 14545 views
The U.S. House of Representatives has given final approval to a bill on "hellish sanctions" against RussiaVideo
September 16, 10:18 PM • 11436 views
Belarus has massed troops and tanks near the Suwałki Corridor, close to NATO's borders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.5m/s
63%
748mm
Popular news
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 21855 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 18022 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 16555 views
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her life12:05 AM • 10987 views
Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv — 4 people injured, including a 10-year-old child12:40 AM • 12103 views
Publications
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global marketsSeptember 16, 03:48 PM • 35778 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 32355 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 35912 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 40915 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the MoneySeptember 16, 09:12 AM • 42065 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Poland
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her life12:05 AM • 11082 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 16685 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 18148 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 21980 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 30772 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
P-800 Oniks
9K720 Iskander

The US paid off part of its debt to the UN to avoid losing its voting rights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The US transferred $725 million to the UN’s regular budget and $102 million for peacekeeping operations. Washington no longer faces the threat of losing its voting rights.

The US paid off part of its debt to the UN to avoid losing its voting rights

The Trump administration paid $725 million to the United Nations, the organization said on Wednesday. This reduced Washington’s substantial arrears and ensured that the United States would retain its right to vote in the UN General Assembly, which will convene in New York next week. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that Trump criticized the global organization for what he believed was its failure to fulfill its potential and cut funding for many UN agencies. When an American official was asked about the planned payment last month, he said that any payments would depend on the continuation of reforms at the UN.

"Yesterday, we received $725 million from the United States for the UN regular budget, and on Friday we also received $102 million from the United States for peacekeeping operations," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

"The United States still owes $1.312 billion to the regular budget," he said, adding that "taking these payments into account, the United States is no longer at risk of losing its voting rights under Article 19 in 2027."

Under Article 19 of the UN Charter, a member state loses its right to vote in the General Assembly if its arrears exceed the amount of its contributions for two years, although grace periods may be granted.

The Trump administration has carried out an unprecedented downsizing of the federal government, saying it was bloated, and has significantly cut domestic and foreign grants as part of efforts that, it says, were intended to direct funds toward objectives aligned with the interests of American taxpayers.

Supplement

The United States is the largest donor to the UN budget, but under the Trump administration it has been slower to make mandatory payments to the regular and peacekeeping budgets and has sharply reduced voluntary funding for UN agencies, which have their own budgets.

China, the second-largest donor, also paid $641.4 million on September 1 as a contribution to the regular budget, according to data on the UN website.

Additionally

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said this year that the UN was facing an "imminent financial collapse" because of unpaid contributions from member states, and the global organization has introduced significant budget cuts.

US paid less than 5% of UN contributions – General Assembly calls for full debt repayment24.02.26, 15:31 • 3547 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Reuters
United Nations
Donald Trump
New York City
China
United States