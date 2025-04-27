The US is considering a joint business with Russia in energy and metals after the end of the war - Bloomberg

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 19055 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 37692 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 28520 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 78421 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 50744 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 45394 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 49431 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52461 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41420 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40910 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
57%
756 mm
Popular news

The CIA confirmed the death of the son of a top intelligence official who fought on the side of the Russian Federation

April 26, 04:27 PM • 4358 views

Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral

April 26, 04:45 PM • 7450 views

Trump was "accused" of violating the dress code at the Pope's funeral because of his blue suit

April 26, 05:19 PM • 6914 views

The Philadelphia Zoo has shown baby giant tortoise for the first time, which became a mother at 100 years old

April 26, 05:30 PM • 3484 views

The enemy advanced in Kursk region - DeepState

April 26, 06:23 PM • 9644 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 78421 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 79372 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 109383 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 160276 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 321535 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 19055 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 28215 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64981 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56999 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 61125 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

The US is considering a joint business with Russia in energy and metals after the end of the war - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

The US may offer Russia a partnership in the Arctic, oil and gas industry, and mining of rare earth minerals after a peace agreement is reached regarding the war in Ukraine, which will include the lifting of sanctions.

The US is considering a joint business with Russia in energy and metals after the end of the war - Bloomberg

Joint projects in the Arctic, oil, gas and rare earth minerals from Russian deposits are among the options for partnership between Russia and the United States after a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine is reached. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Bloomberg.

Joint projects in the Arctic, as well as oil, gas and rare earth minerals are among the options being considered as part of a partnership that the United States will offer as part of a peace treaty

- the publication quotes its own sources.

According to the publication, the Russian Federation is encouraged by Trump's talks about possible economic agreements that may follow a peace agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which may include the lifting of sanctions against Russia, and are already drawing up projects that may be of interest to the American side.

The ideas are being collected by Kirill Dmitriev, President Putin's envoy for economic relations, who has become a key conduit for the White House, Bloomberg notes.

According to sources, these plans are not currently being discussed directly, as attempts to restore economic ties will face major obstacles, ranging from sanctions still in place against Russia by the United States and its allies to the Kremlin's continued reluctance to allow foreign investors to control strategic sectors such as energy.

The emphasis on possible business deals, especially in the energy sector, underscores the Trump administration's transactional approach to foreign policy, the publication said.

If the deals are implemented, they could also leave American companies with an important role in supplying gas, oil and electricity from Russia and Ukraine, including to Europe.

As the publication notes, citing its sources, some Russian officials hope that they will be able to establish an economic partnership with the United States, even if negotiations on ending hostilities in Ukraine fail. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to a request for comment. Dmitriev's office also declined to comment.

Recall

The Trump administration is pushing for an agreement with Ukraine that would give the United States an important role in projects to develop Ukrainian mineral deposits and rebuild infrastructure in the country.

US Treasury Secretary stressed the need to sign an agreement on economic partnership with Ukraine as soon as possible.

"Trump likes to lay out politics in terms that he can understand as business, and the Russians are happy to agree with that so far," said Emily Ferris, a senior research fellow in the International Security Studies division at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

Additionally

The US has offered to lift sanctions against Moscow as part of a peace deal, although this would also require agreement with the European Union, as the bloc has imposed many of the toughest restrictions.

Ukraine and Europe have rejected some US proposals for ending the war - Reuters25.04.25, 14:31 • 2926 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarEconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
European Union
Europe
Arctic
Ukraine
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,881.00
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,842.20