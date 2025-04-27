The US is considering a joint business with Russia in energy and metals after the end of the war - Bloomberg

Joint projects in the Arctic, oil, gas and rare earth minerals from Russian deposits are among the options for partnership between Russia and the United States after a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine is reached. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Bloomberg.

Joint projects in the Arctic, as well as oil, gas and rare earth minerals are among the options being considered as part of a partnership that the United States will offer as part of a peace treaty - the publication quotes its own sources.

According to the publication, the Russian Federation is encouraged by Trump's talks about possible economic agreements that may follow a peace agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which may include the lifting of sanctions against Russia, and are already drawing up projects that may be of interest to the American side.

The ideas are being collected by Kirill Dmitriev, President Putin's envoy for economic relations, who has become a key conduit for the White House, Bloomberg notes.

According to sources, these plans are not currently being discussed directly, as attempts to restore economic ties will face major obstacles, ranging from sanctions still in place against Russia by the United States and its allies to the Kremlin's continued reluctance to allow foreign investors to control strategic sectors such as energy.

The emphasis on possible business deals, especially in the energy sector, underscores the Trump administration's transactional approach to foreign policy, the publication said.

If the deals are implemented, they could also leave American companies with an important role in supplying gas, oil and electricity from Russia and Ukraine, including to Europe.

As the publication notes, citing its sources, some Russian officials hope that they will be able to establish an economic partnership with the United States, even if negotiations on ending hostilities in Ukraine fail. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to a request for comment. Dmitriev's office also declined to comment.

Recall

The Trump administration is pushing for an agreement with Ukraine that would give the United States an important role in projects to develop Ukrainian mineral deposits and rebuild infrastructure in the country.

US Treasury Secretary stressed the need to sign an agreement on economic partnership with Ukraine as soon as possible.

"Trump likes to lay out politics in terms that he can understand as business, and the Russians are happy to agree with that so far," said Emily Ferris, a senior research fellow in the International Security Studies division at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

Additionally

The US has offered to lift sanctions against Moscow as part of a peace deal, although this would also require agreement with the European Union, as the bloc has imposed many of the toughest restrictions.

Ukraine and Europe have rejected some US proposals for ending the war - Reuters