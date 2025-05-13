The US and Ukraine have signed commercial documents necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement - Ministry of Economy

The Agency for Public-Private Partnership Support of Ukraine and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) have signed two commercial agreements necessary to launch the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that an Agreement was signed between DFC and the PPP Agency on the establishment of the Fund, as well as an Agreement between the Fund and the General Partner for the management of the Fund.

In addition, Ukraine handed over a diplomatic note to the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, which indicates the completion of domestic procedures on the Ukrainian side.

It is noted that both agreements are commercial in nature, but they contain elements that cannot be public.

The Ministry of Economy reported that the Agreements provide for an equal partnership, where the fund is managed equally by the Ukrainian and American sides. The governing board of the Fund will include three representatives from Ukraine and the United States.

Ukraine has completed the procedures for launching a joint reconstruction fund with the USA - Svyrydenko

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on the ratification of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund, where Ukraine retains control over resources.

The Verkhovna Rada supported as a basis bill No. 13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the agreement on minerals.