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The United States said that government institutions had been hacked by Chinese hackers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that government institutions had been hacked by Chinese hackers and that the QScan and QTRouter domains had been seized. The FBI disabled the infrastructure.

The United States said that government institutions had been hacked by Chinese hackers

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the disruption of a Chinese hacking group that had carried out cyberattacks against a number of U.S. government agencies. The hackers’ targets included the U.S. Department of Justice, NASA, the Federal Reserve System, the Senate and other government institutions, the U.S. Department of Justice reported, according to UNN.

Details

The U.S. agency also announced the seizure of domains used by two hacking platforms — QScan and QTRouter. According to the Justice Department, they were operated by the Chinese company Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company.

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The U.S. Department of Justice said that the company’s clients included China’s Ministry of State Security and the People’s Liberation Army of China. Since at least 2018, the group’s computer infrastructure had been used to attack critical infrastructure and other sensitive networks in the United States and around the world.

Federal law enforcement agencies investigated the activity and disrupted malicious software from the PRC — the latest in a series of technical operations to dismantle large-scale hacking activity sponsored by the People’s Republic of China

- U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

FBI announces the disruption of infrastructure

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the group’s tools were used by China-backed hackers to attack critical U.S. infrastructure and conceal the source of those attacks.

Through the work of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office, the FBI’s cyber division and our partners at the Department of Justice, we seized the adversary’s infrastructure and took these platforms offline

- Patel said.

According to the U.S. agency, the operation was aimed at disrupting the hacking infrastructure used for cyberattacks against government and other sensitive networks.

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Stepan Haftko

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