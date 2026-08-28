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The United States informed Ukraine about a series of meetings in Moscow - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the information about the meetings in Moscow and the tone of the dialogue with Russia. Ukraine expects the war to end.

The United States informed Ukraine about a series of meetings in Moscow - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that information had been received from the American side regarding the meetings in moscow that took place in recent days, and also thanked them for the "necessary tone" of the conversation with russia, reports UNN.

We received information today from the American side regarding the meetings in moscow that took place in recent days. There were a number of meetings. And we spoke beforehand, and we are also speaking now with the American side. I thank them for the information and for the necessary tone of the conversation with russia 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President added that Ukraine values the coordination of steps and the fact that America is advancing an entirely realistic vision of what needs to be done and what must be done.

russia must end its war; all conditions need to be created for this to happen 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

The CIA director wanted to show Putin the real situation on the front and the grim prospects for Russia – NYT28.08.26, 00:20 • 38460 views

Recall

CIA Director John Ratcliffe secretly visited moscow this week, where he met with FSB Director alexander bortnikov. During the meeting, the American official conveyed to the Russian side a grim assessment of russia's military and economic situation and urged the Kremlin to seriously consider the possibility of ending the war against Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
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John Ratcliffe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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