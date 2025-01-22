SOF fought an 8-hour battle with the North Koreans: footage was shown

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fought an 8-hour battle with North Korean troops who were advancing on Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region of Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social media on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Operators of the Special Operations Forces killed 21 and wounded 40 North Korean soldiers who were advancing on Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region of Russia. Operators of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with friendly infantrymen, held off the attack of the North Koreans fighting on the side of Russia for more than eight hours with small arms and grenade launchers. Snipers also worked," the SOF reported.

At the ninth hour of the battle, the SOF group reportedly had only a third of its ammunition left, and spent the rest on destroying the enemy.

"The operators decided to exfiltrate - a military tactic to quickly remove a group from the battlefield to safety. The fighters left in two Humvees in a coordinated manner. We continue to work," the SOF noted.

