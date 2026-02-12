$43.030.06
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 12611 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"
08:30 AM • 47550 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 36087 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 48641 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 38847 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged
February 11, 04:28 PM • 32280 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 27934 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 52276 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 20353 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force warns of a probable enemy launch of a medium-range ballistic missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use across Ukraine. A medium-range ballistic missile is likely to have been launched.

Ukrainian Air Force warns of a probable enemy launch of a medium-range ballistic missile

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a probable enemy launch of a medium-range ballistic missile after a warning about the threat of ballistic missile use throughout Ukraine, UNN writes.

Initially, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic missile use throughout Ukraine.

A medium-range ballistic missile launch is likely to have occurred.

- stated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Monitoring channels reported information about a possible launch of an "Oreshnik" missile.

Russia's "Oreshnik" strike on Ukraine: US at UN accuses Russia of "dangerous and inexplicable escalation" of the war13.01.26, 09:06 • 7184 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine