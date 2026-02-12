Ukrainian Air Force warns of a probable enemy launch of a medium-range ballistic missile

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a probable enemy launch of a medium-range ballistic missile after a warning about the threat of ballistic missile use throughout Ukraine, UNN writes.

Initially, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic missile use throughout Ukraine.

A medium-range ballistic missile launch is likely to have occurred. - stated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Monitoring channels reported information about a possible launch of an "Oreshnik" missile.

