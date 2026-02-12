Ukrainian Air Force warns of a probable enemy launch of a medium-range ballistic missile
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use across Ukraine. A medium-range ballistic missile is likely to have been launched.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a probable enemy launch of a medium-range ballistic missile after a warning about the threat of ballistic missile use throughout Ukraine, UNN writes.
Initially, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic missile use throughout Ukraine.
A medium-range ballistic missile launch is likely to have occurred.
Monitoring channels reported information about a possible launch of an "Oreshnik" missile.
Russia's "Oreshnik" strike on Ukraine: US at UN accuses Russia of "dangerous and inexplicable escalation" of the war13.01.26, 09:06 • 7184 views