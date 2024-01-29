The UK recorded the hottest January temperature on record - 19.6°C

The warmest January temperature on record has been recorded in the UK. This was reported on Sunday, January 28, by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

It is indicated that in some parts of Scotland the air temperature reached 19.6 degrees Celsius.

The previous record for the maximum temperature in January - 18.3°C in the UK - was also recorded in Scotland in 2003.

Meteorologists noted that the higher-than-normal temperatures were caused by southerly winds that carried milder air from Africa across Britain.

When wind hits mountainous areas of a country, air can sometimes be pushed to the top - with the air losing its moisture and becoming drier as it goes up. By the time it comes down the other side of the hill, the relatively dry air has warmed up. This phenomenon is most common in mountainous regions such as the Scottish Highlands