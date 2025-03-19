The time of President Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump has been announced
Kyiv • UNN
The phone call between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump was scheduled to begin on March 19th at 4:00 PM Kyiv time. They will discuss details of a peaceful settlement and Trump's conversation with Putin.
This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.
According to reports, a planned telephone conversation between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump is to take place at 2:00 p.m. British time
Earlier, President Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with the President of Finland Alexander Stubb announced that he would talk to Trump.
Today I will have contact with President Trump
Zelenskyy added that he will discuss with Trump the details of the next steps towards a peaceful settlement.
We had a really good meeting of our teams in Jeddah. I think everything was going well, if not for russia, which is always unhappy when something is going right
The head of state also added that he expects to hear the details of Trump's conversation with putin as well. Zelenskyy also added that for Ukraine, a "red line" is the recognition of Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories by russia, "we will not go for it".