The threat of a powerful earthquake is growing in California: seismologists are sounding the alarm

Scientists from the US Geological Survey say that a powerful earthquake may occur in California in the coming years. This is reported by UNN with reference to BILD.

Details

According to the information resource, with reference to seismologists from the US Geological Survey (USGS), 7 underground tremors were recorded near the coast of Northern California the day before, 5 of which occurred at intervals of several minutes.

Although no casualties or destruction were recorded, experts perceive such shocks as an alarming signal that the threat of a catastrophic earthquake is increasing.

The probability that an earthquake will hit San Francisco by 2055 is already 72% – says Sarah Minson from USGS.

Most experts believe that a significant tremor of magnitude 6.7 or greater could occur within the next 30 years.

Additionally

Experts from the US Geological Survey point to the particular danger of the San Andreas transform fault, which is about 1,200 km long and runs along the coast through the state of California. It crosses the San Francisco Bay Area.

This is the most active seismic fault that can generate a destructive tremor - stressed Sarah Minson.

Recent underground tremors, according to the USGS, are a sign of increasing seismic stress, which may herald a future disaster.

Reference

The last major earthquake near San Francisco occurred in 1989 under the name Loma Prieta, which killed 63 people and injured nearly 4,000 residents of the city.

Recall

The history of seismic events in California shows that the region is one of the most active in the world. Knowledge gained from past disasters is pushing the development of new monitoring technologies and warning systems to reduce risks to the population.