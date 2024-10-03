The terrorist country lost 1150 troops and 6 tanks

The occupiers lost 1150 soldiers in one day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 03/10/24:

- Personnel: 656 710 (+1150).

- Tanks: 8893 (+6).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17596 (+17).

- Artillery systems: 18906 (+37).

- RSVP: 1204

- Air defense systems: 964 (+1).

- Airplanes: 368.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 16393 (+43).

- Cruise missiles: 2613.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 25750 (+58).

- Special equipment: 3330 (+12).

Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

