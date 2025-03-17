The Tax Office is the first among state bodies to join the "Pulse" project: Kravchenko spoke about the advantages
The State Tax Service has integrated the Electronic Cabinet with the online platform "Pulse" so that businesses can assess interaction with state bodies. The number of cabinet users exceeds 5.4 million.
The State Tax Service became the first among state bodies to join the "Pulse" project, designed to collect feedback from businesses about interaction with state bodies. The tax service has integrated the Electronic Cabinet with the online platform. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.
The State Tax Service was the first among state bodies to join the "Pulse" project. The Electronic Cabinet was integrated with the online platform. "Pulse" is part of the state policy "Made in Ukraine", which was initiated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The State Tax Service strives for effective and constant communication with every taxpayer. Today, the State Tax Service's Electronic Cabinet is a leader among digital state platforms, with an awareness level of over 94% among businesses.
He emphasized that reports can be submitted, taxes can be paid, and certificates can be obtained through the cabinet, and the number of users exceeds 5.4 million, of which 3.5 million are business representatives who can directly assess interaction with state bodies and leave their feedback in the cabinet.
"Integration with "Pulse" allows entrepreneurs to assess the convenience of doing business, and the state - to quickly respond and make necessary decisions. This is just one of the areas of our cooperation with business. We actively communicate with businesses in the regions, work on changing approaches to suspending tax invoices and classifying enterprises as risky. The number of suspended invoices has decreased to 0.39%", - added Kravchenko.
The State Tax Service overfulfilled the plan of budget revenues by UAH 22 billion in two months. This became possible thanks to the contributions of businesses.
In July last year, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine presented a new online platform "Pulse", designed to collect feedback from businesses about interaction with state bodies.