The Tax Committee supported key draft laws for the launch of Defence City, including aviation

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 202 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5714 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10594 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17253 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15339 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13229 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11791 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14261 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18860 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 82472 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
44%
755mm
Popular news
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 22403 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 17779 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 14624 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 15900 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21150 views
Publications
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 5616 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10539 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17200 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 12453 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21965 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 15278 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 23750 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 180594 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 123924 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 240096 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
COVID-19
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot

The Tax Committee supported key draft laws for the launch of Defence City, including aviation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

This is an important step to strengthen defense capabilities and preserve strategic industries, particularly aircraft manufacturing.

The Tax Committee supported key draft laws for the launch of Defence City, including aviation

Ukraine is approaching the final adoption of the Defence City bills, which will form a special support regime for the defense-industrial complex. The instrument can become an important step to strengthen defense capabilities and preserve strategic industries, in particular aircraft manufacturing, writes UNN.

Details

People's Deputy Danylo Hetmantsev reported that the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy supported and recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt in the second reading and in general two key bills that lay the foundation for the implementation of the Defence City initiative:

  • №13420 — on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other laws regarding the support of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.
    • №13421 — on amendments to Section XXI “Final and Transitional Provisions” of the Customs Code of Ukraine regarding the support of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.

      According to Hetmantsev, the bills have been significantly revised: instead of a list of defense-industrial complex enterprises, a Defence City Register is envisaged, which will be maintained by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and the requirements for residents, procedures and grounds for granting, terminating or losing this status, as well as the control procedure, will be determined by the Law of Ukraine "On National Security of Ukraine".

      Among the key issues that caused sharp public discussions is the reduction of the minimum share of qualified income of a Defence City resident: the general threshold has been reduced from 90% to 75%, and for aircraft manufacturing entities, a separate one has been set — not less than 50%. This is fundamentally important, because, as representatives of the aviation industry previously emphasized, the previous criterion of 90% was practically unattainable even for flagships of Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing, such as SE "Antonov" and JSC "Motor Sich".

      Regarding support tools for Defence City residents, Hetmantsev indicated that these remain tax benefits (exemption from income tax provided that it is reinvested, as well as exemption from land tax, real estate tax, environmental tax), simplified customs procedures, simplified export control for military goods (without obtaining powers), the possibility for the NBU to establish features of currency supervision and currency operations, as well as support in the process of relocation and increasing the security of defense-industrial complex production facilities.

      Summing up, Danylo Hetmantsev called on his fellow MPs to support the Defence City bills in the second reading, as an important decision to strengthen Ukraine's defense potential.

      Recall

      Experts generally positively assessed the initial steps in creating Defence City, noting that such decisions should have been made at the beginning of the full-scale war. At the same time, experts emphasized that the first vote is only the beginning, and for the initiative to really work, further refinement of the bills is necessary.

      In addition, people's deputies submitted a number of amendments to the second reading of Defence City, which are now critically important to take into account for the preservation and development of aviation.

      It is proposed to expand the list of residents to include aircraft manufacturing entities that fall under the Law "On the Development of the Aircraft Manufacturing Industry". This will allow officially including aviation enterprises in Defence City that were previously identified by the Cabinet of Ministers as critically important for the economy and defense capability of the state. Otherwise, Defence City will actually ignore previous state decisions in the field of security and defense.

      The submitted amendments also propose to take into account not only quarterly but also annual qualified income, to classify activities in aircraft manufacturing, maintenance of aircraft, engines and components as defense-related, and to include enterprises that perform international contracts for the export of military and dual-use technologies.

      Among other things, the current version of Defence City prohibits including enterprises with tax debt, overdue contracts, or dividend payments as residents. The amendments propose to cancel these requirements and allow joining provided that the debt is repaid within three years, because during the war, delays are often caused by shelling, relocation, or interruptions in the supply of components, and not by the unreliability of the manufacturer.

      A separate block of amendments proposes to extend tax benefits to aircraft manufacturing provided that funds are reinvested, to introduce customs preferences for critical imports, and state guarantees and insurance for export contracts. The rules for returning benefits when criteria are no longer met are clarified, including a ban on retrospective sanctions, and the released funds should be directed to production development, modernization, research, new technologies, and personnel training.

      Lilia Podolyak

      EconomyPolitics
      Defence City