The submission to appoint Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs has been received by the Rada — Stefanchuk

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the submission by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Andrii Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine had been submitted to parliament, UNN reports.

The submission by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Andrii Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Stefanchuk said.

According to him, parliament will consider the submission shortly in accordance with the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine and parliamentary procedure.

Stefanchuk confirmed that a submission for the appointment of Khmara as Minister of Defense had been received by the Verkhovna Rada

Context

On July 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov from the position of Minister of Defense. Former acting head of the SBU Yevhenii Khmara was appointed acting head in his place.

Subsequently, protests took place in many cities across Ukraine over Fedorov's dismissal. Activists demanded not only that he be returned to the Ministry of Defense, but also that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be replaced.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Mykhailo Drapatyi became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After the resignation of Yuliia Svyrydenko's government, Andrii Sybiha, a minister in the previous government, became acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.