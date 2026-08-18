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Stefanchuk confirmed that a submission for the appointment of Khmara as Minister of Defense had been received by the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2514 views

Stefanchuk confirmed receipt of Zelenskyy's submission on the appointment of Khmara as Minister of Defense. The Verkhovna Rada will consider it in accordance with the procedure.

Stefanchuk confirmed that a submission for the appointment of Khmara as Minister of Defense had been received by the Verkhovna Rada

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk confirmed that the submission by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense had been received by parliament, reports UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a submission from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine 

- Stefanchuk reported.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the submission in the near future in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the established parliamentary procedure.

Zelenskyy submitted nominations for the appointment of Khmara and Sybiha; the vote will take place tomorrow — MP18.08.26, 16:15 • 19743 views

Context

On July 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. Former acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara was appointed acting head in his place.

Subsequently, protests took place in many Ukrainian cities over Fedorov's dismissal. Activists demanded not only that he be returned to the Ministry of Defense, but also that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be replaced.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Mykhailo Drapatyi became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Following the resignation of Yuliia Svyrydenko's government, Andrii Sybiha, a minister in the previous government, became acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Antonina Tumanova

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