The stolen painting by Bruegel has been found after 50 years in a Dutch museum.

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18913 views

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The stolen painting by Bruegel has been found after 50 years in a Dutch museum.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39627 views

A private detective and an art magazine have discovered a painting by Bruegel that was stolen from a Polish museum in 1974. The masterpiece, which was likely taken by intelligence agents, was found at an exhibition in the Gaudí Museum.

The stolen painting by Bruegel has been found after 50 years in a Dutch museum.

A private detective and an art magazine helped uncover the case of a Flemish masterpiece that was likely stolen by agents of the secret services. The painting by Bruegel was stolen from Poland in 1974. The artwork was found in a local Dutch museum. This was reported by The Guardian, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that thanks to the efforts of an art detective and an antique magazine, the stolen Flemish masterpiece was found. The painting hung on the wall of one of the provincial Dutch museums.

The painting by Pieter Bruegel the Younger, measuring 17 cm in width, depicting a farmer's wife holding hot coals in one hand and a bucket of water in the other, was likely stolen from a Polish museum by secret service agents in 1974.

- writes The Guardian.

According to the publication, the 17th-century painting hung in the National Museum in Gdańsk (Poland) when on April 24, 1974, a cleaner knocked it off the wall, the frame broke, and she saw that the painting had been replaced with a photograph. A sketch by the Flemish artist Antonis van Dyck titled "Crucifixion" was also replaced with a copy.

These two works were on the "most wanted" list in Poland until last year when the Dutch art and antique magazine Vind wrote about a new exhibition at the Gouda museum, where Bruegel was loaned by a private collector. Vind tracked down a black-and-white photograph of the painting in Poland and contacted Brand to find out if it could be the same painting.

- the publication states.

After finding five similar paintings by Bruegel and contacting the Dutch and Polish police, as well as the museum, Brand found a match, and Poland officially requested the return of the artworks.

Reminder

Italian police discovered a workshop where forgeries of famous 19th-20th century paintings were made. A total of 71 paintings and materials for their production were seized along with fake certificates of authenticity.

Scientists discover mathematical patterns in the depiction of trees in paintings by da Vinci and Mondrian12.02.25, 10:34 • 163136 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
The Guardian
Poland
